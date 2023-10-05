Crude Oil Forecast: Sees Profit-Taking

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The trading session on Wednesday saw the Crude oil markets opening on a bearish note, but the question that looms is whether this downward trend will persist.

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market had a challenging start to Wednesday's trading session, with signs of breaking through minor support levels. While volatility continues to characterize this market, it appears that we had raced ahead a bit too quickly. Beneath the surface, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average resides at the $85 level, serving as a crucial technical support zone.

It's essential to bear in mind that the crude oil market continues to grapple with a significant shortage in physical supply. This scarcity suggests that, over time, we may witness an upward trajectory. However, it's important to acknowledge that markets don't exhibit unending upward momentum. Therefore, it's entirely reasonable to anticipate a minor retracement to offer some value. Whether this occurs today remains uncertain, but it would be surprising to witness a breakdown below the 50-day EMA.



In the bigger picture, it seems buyers may eventually enter the market in search of value. However, in the short term, there appears to be substantial profit-taking activity.

While there are indications that the global economy might be experiencing a slowdown, it's worth noting that both Russia and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their commitment to withholding 1 million barrels per day from the market. Consequently, the downside potential is somewhat restricted. Ultimately, this is a situation where value-seeking investors may find the market attractive, leading to an eventual uptick in demand.

In a parallel development, Brent Crude also experienced a sharp decline, and it appears that it might approach the 50-day EMA more swiftly. The 50-day EMA holds considerable significance as a technical indicator, and it could act as a short-term support level for the market. If the market reverses and breaches the top of the candlestick, we may set our sights on the $95 level once again Shorting the Market

In conclusion, the Crude oil markets displayed early weakness in the trading session, but the outlook remains uncertain. The presence of the 50-Day EMA as a crucial technical level provides some stability. Moreover, the persistent physical supply shortage lends credence to the belief that the market may continue to ascend over time. For now, shorting the market doesn't seem prudent, as the balance of evidence suggests that a reversal could occur sooner rather than later.

