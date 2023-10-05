S&P 500 Forecast: Sees Support As We Wait For NFP

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The S&P 500 witnessed an intriguing turn of events in Wednesday's futures markets, initially dipping before clawing its way back to life. This revival occurs during a situation where the index appears somewhat extended, and it's noteworthy that it's currently hovering around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from its recent upward surge.

However, a lingering concern arises from the fact that the index remains below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) , a negative indicator. The S&P 500 seems to be standing at a pivotal juncture, with the impending Friday job report playing a significant role in shaping its direction.

Recent economic data in the United States has outperformed expectations, leading to heightened concerns about the Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy. It's worth noting that the Fed has consistently communicated its intention to maintain a tight monetary policy. At this juncture, it seems that tighter monetary policy has become an accepted reality, and the question now revolves around how markets will adapt to this new environment.

A breakdown below the bottom of Wednesday's trading session candlestick would constitute a negative development, potentially opening the door to the 4200 level in the futures market, followed by the 4100 level. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level coincides with this general vicinity, suggesting a potential support zone May Dominatethe Market Sentiment

On the flip side, recapturing the 200-day EMA could lay the groundwork for the market's attempt to regain the 4400 level. However, much of the index's future trajectory hinges on the trajectory of interest rates in the United States, particularly on the short end of the yield curve. If interest rates persistently rise or remain elevated, the market may continue to face headwinds.

In the end, the S&P 500 currently stands at a crossroads, teetering between a resurgence and a potential downturn. Its proximity to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and its position below the 200-day EMA underscore the uncertainty. As the United States continues to produce robust economic data, the Fed's commitment to tight monetary policy remains unwavering. The forthcoming job report looms large, likely influencing the market's near-term direction. A negative turn could see the index testing support levels around 4200 and 4100, while a reclaiming of the 200-day EMA could pave the way for an ascent towards 4400. Ultimately, the outcome is closely tied to the trajectory of short-term interest rates, and with the jobs report on the horizon, consolidation may dominate market sentiment in the days ahead.

