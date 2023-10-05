'There Is No Migrant Crisis There Is A Management Crisis'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) "ليس هناك أزمة هجرة... بل أزمة في إدارة الهجرة"



The signature of a memorandum of understatingExternal link (MOU), between the European Union and Tunisia in July, has revived the public and political debate on the implications of EU policies on the North African Region. These especially concern the externalisation of borders and management of migration flows.

On paper, the memorandum focuses on strengthening bilateral relations through economic aid and collaborative action plans in areas like migration.

However, it also raises ethical dilemmas: the EU has partnered with a Tunisian government known for its authoritarian practices and human rights abuses. Furthermore, the MOU remains vague on concrete details on how the EU will financially support the country to mitigate migration flows.

In early October the Tunisian president rejected a first transfer of EU aid of €60 million (CHF58 million) calling the amount“charity money”. Another disbursement of €67 million is planned.