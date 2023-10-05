Cost Of Living: Are We Heading Towards A Social Crisis?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Lebenshaltungskosten: Stehen wir vor einer sozialen Krise?



Français (fr) Coût de la vie: bientôt la crise sociale?

Many tenants will have to pay more for their flat or house by the end of October, as landlords pass on the higher mortgage interest rate and inflation to the rents. And as we now know, health insurance premiums will rise due to the significant increase in healthcare costs by an average of 8.7% in 2024. At the same time, wages have risen less than inflation which has led to employees having lost purchasing power in the last three years. All in all, things don't look very bright for Swiss households.

Asked about this on SRF's "Samstagsrundschau", Economics Minister Guy Parmelin referred to the premium reduction and other state aid for people with little money: "I know that some are reaching their financial limits." That's what the state welfare system is for, he added.

However, the 2024 premium increase, for example, also affects those who barely receive any premium reduction. This means that, additionally to people living on a low income, the household budgets of the middle classes are once again severely strained.