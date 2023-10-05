Non-Woven Fiber In Hygiene Product Market Sees 3.3% CAGR Growth During 2019-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market

Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products market covering 30 + countries including analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

ROCKVILLE , MARYLAND, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The relatively lower cost of production, versatile mechanical properties and effective cross-infection prevention properties are some of the key factors which have been driving the demand for non-woven fibers in hygiene applications owing to which the Non-Woven Fibers in Hygiene Products Market size registered growth at a CAGR of 2.6% during the 2013-2017 period. Demand for non-woven fibers in hygiene products was worth US$ 6.5 billion in 2018. Revenues are likely to grow at 3.3% CAGR during 2019-2028Non-woven fibers have revolutionized the hygiene products market, offering a wide range of applications and benefits that have transformed the way we approach personal care and cleanliness. From diapers and feminine hygiene products to medical wound dressings and cleaning wipes, non-woven fibers have become an integral component, contributing to improved performance, comfort, and sustainability.Get FREE Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @Non-woven fabrics are engineered materials composed of fibers that are bonded together through various methods, such as mechanical, thermal, or chemical processes. These fabrics are not woven or knitted together like traditional textiles but are instead made by layering or webbing fibers together and then bonding them to create a fabric-like structure. This unique construction gives non-woven fabrics distinct advantages that make them highly suitable for hygiene products.One of the primary reasons for the widespread adoption of non-woven fibers in hygiene products is their exceptional absorbency and fluid management properties. Hygiene products like diapers, adult incontinence pads, and feminine hygiene products require efficient absorption to keep users dry and comfortable. Non-woven fibers, often made from materials like polypropylene, polyester, and viscose, can be engineered to create a network of fine fibers that can quickly wick moisture away from the skin, distributing it across a larger surface area where it can evaporate or be held without causing discomfort.In addition to performance benefits, non-woven fibers have also contributed significantly to improving the sustainability of hygiene products. Many non-woven materials are biodegradable, and advances in manufacturing techniques have allowed for the production of eco-friendly options that have a reduced environmental impact. As the world becomes more conscious of the need for sustainable practices, the hygiene industry has been embracing these alternatives to meet consumer demands.Market trends indicate a growing demand for non-woven fibers in hygiene products across the globe. As emerging economies experience increased disposable incomes and urbanization, the demand for convenient and high-quality personal care products is on the rise. Additionally, the aging population in many developed countries has driven the need for more effective and comfortable adult incontinence products, where non-woven fibers play a pivotal role.Non-woven Fiber in Hygiene Product Market – Competitive Landscape & Key players.In order to meet the burgeoning demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products, Kimberly-Clark invested US$ 30 million in 2018 for expanding and upgrading its facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The production plant specifically produces non-woven fibers for its clients in the adult and feminine hygiene care sector including the likes of Poise, Depend, and U by Kotex..To capitalize on the growing demand for non-woven fiber in hygiene products in Asia, Fiesta, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, bought 51% of the stake in spunbound non-woven fiber manufacturer CNC International. Fitesa plans to align the operations of the new acquisition to focus on the hygiene products market..In order to expand its market presence, Galtfelter, a leading player operating in the non-woven fiber in hygiene product market, announced the purchase of Georgia-Pacific's European non-woven business in 2018. Under the purchase, Galtfelter acquired Georgia-Pacific's state-of-the-art 32,000-metric-ton manufacturing facility in Steinfurt, Germany for US$ 185 million..Proctor & Gamble and Drylock announced that the companies will be entering a global license agreement to expand research into the development of channel technology used in enhancing the performance of products such as baby diapers and adult incontinence diaper and pants.The leading players operating in the market include Freudenberg Performance Materials, DuPont, Berry Global Inc., and Ahlstorm-Munksjö. Other players operating in this market are Johns Manville, Suominen Corporation, Low & Bona, Lydall, TWE Group, Jacob Holm, and Zhejiang Kingsafe.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Polyurea Market - Polyurea Market Is Worth More Than US$ 928.5 Mn At Present.Phosgene Market - Phosgene Market Is Valued At US$ 4.76 Billion In 2023.Conclusionnon-woven fibers have profoundly impacted the hygiene products market by providing enhanced performance, comfort, and sustainability. These engineered materials offer excellent absorbency and fluid management properties, ensuring user comfort and dryness. Their adaptability makes them suitable for a range of products, from diapers to wound dressings, meeting the diverse needs of consumers and medical professionals alike. 