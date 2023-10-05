Cloudlabs To Showcase Its Innovation For Higher Education At The 2023 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spektra Systems' CloudLabs Platform to Showcase its Premier Hands-On Lab Solutions for Higher Education.

- Amit MalikREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Spektra Systems ' CloudLabs platform, the industry leader in providing hands-on labs for Advanced Technology Education, is set to exhibit at the upcoming EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, scheduled to take place at McCormick Place, Chicago, from October 9th to 12th, 2023. Be sure to visit booth #1242, where CloudLabs experts will be unveiling the transformative power of its feature-rich Virtual IT-Lab platform and how it is streamlining technology course delivery in Higher Education institutions worldwide.Revolutionizing AI Training in EducationIn response to the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in today's educational landscape, CloudLabs is proud to announce its commitment to empower educators and institutions with cutting-edge cloud-based platform for AI training.CloudLabs enables educator to seamlessly integrate practical, hands-on lab training throughout extended academic semesters, enabling seamless delivery of technology education in K-12, Higher-Ed, and Continuing Ed programs. Let's delve into the core benefits that CloudLabs provide:● Save Time with Ready-to-use AI Labs: CloudLabs' extensive library of pre-validated labs covers essential AI domains like Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision-all within a user-friendly, secure, and scalable sandbox environment. Educators can effortlessly save valuable time that would otherwise be spent on setting up and deploying complex lab environments at scale.● Comprehensive Monitoring and Analytics: CloudLabs empowers professors and administrators with comprehensive visibility into students' resource and credit utilization. This data aids in efficient course management and budget allocation. Educators can confidently assign precise budgets to students, ensuring optimal resource allocation and financial oversight throughout the semester.● Unrestricted Lab Access Anytime, Anywhere: Students and professors can access the labs from anywhere with an internet connection and a web browser. This level of accessibility ensures global reach and flexibility in education, making it suitable for various semester formats.● Zero Admin Overhead: CloudLabs eliminates administrative overhead, enabling professors to focus entirely on teaching, free from the burdens of managing labs and resources.● Tailored Learning Plans: Educators can effortlessly create personalized learning plans for their students within their existing Learning Management System (LMS), enhancing the overall educational journey for each student.● Custom Labs for Long-running Courses: CloudLabs empowers educators to create custom lab experiences tailored to long-running courses, enabling students to engage in lab exercises throughout the semester for a continuous learning journey.● Inexpensive Pricing Model: CloudLabs offers a cost-effective pricing model based on consumption, allowing users to pay only for the time they utilize the lab environment while retaining saved states for extended periods.● Streamline Lab Infrastructure: CloudLabs helps reduce lab infrastructure expenses by an impressive 40% while granting access to state-of-the-art technology.Educators can deliver impactful hands-on training to students, supported by a wide range of technologies, including:● Cloud-based labs on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP● Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs● Jupyter-based labs● Virtual Computers (Windows | Linux | MacOS)● Labs for Secure Research Enclaves● Labs for Programming and System EngineeringWith CloudLabs, educational institutions can provide their students with an unparalleled technology learning experience, regardless of the class size or semester duration. The platform offers unmatched speed, accessibility, and simplicity, transforming technology training into a seamless and engaging experience.CloudLabs offers tools to:● Facilitate accurate expense tracking and budget forecasting with automated BI tool that displays daily cost reports and budgets for each student, offering transparency into their resource and credit consumption.● Utilize robust automation frameworks to manage and distribute any number of tenant environments, offer credit-based lab environments and top-ups, and eliminate manual management.● Access students' account details, including resource and credit consumption with the help of centralized student account management system.● Control cloud costs with intelligent auto-suspend and delete capabilities, shutting down resources when they're not in use.About EDUCAUSEEDUCAUSE is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing higher education through IT. The EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, a prominent annual event, serves as the largest gathering for educators and technology providers from around the world. It provides a platform to connect, collaborate, showcase new ideas, and foster initiatives to address challenges in the education sector. To find out more about EDUCAUSE, visit the .About CloudLabsCloudLabs is a hands-on lab platform that enables immersive content experiences and allows consistent and seamless engagement through a virtual lab platform, practice test, and online hands-on learning environment. To learn how CloudLabs boosts better customer engagement and drives faster prospect generation with hands-on virtual IT labs for Training, POCs, and Demos. For more information, visit:About Spektra Systems:Spektra Systems is a partner-focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, Amazon, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation. For more information, visit

