ING Monthly: An Inconvenient Truth For Central Banks - The Full Report

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary

In this complete PDF report of our latest ING Monthly, our global team of economists and strategists look at where we are right now in the world.



Carsten Brzeski gives his thoughts on interest rate expectations and what markets are making of it all. He suggests there could be some nasty surprises just around the corner.

Surging oil prices are also causing headaches for central banks. We examine what's going to happen next.



Political shenanigans in the US could cause problems further down the line. For now, we look in depth at what's happening to the American economy.



Rob Carnell gives his opinion on just what's going on in China. It appears, at least for now, to have avoided a 'doom loop'.



And, of course, we also look at other major economies around the world, from London to Warsaw, Amsterdam to Budapest. And read the latest from our Rates and FX teams too in this major guide to the economic world right now.

