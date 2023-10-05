ING Monthly: An Inconvenient Truth For Central Banks - The Full Report

(MENAFN- ING) Executive summary
In this complete PDF report of our latest ING Monthly, our global team of economists and strategists look at where we are right now in the world.
Carsten Brzeski gives his thoughts on interest rate expectations and what markets are making of it all. He suggests there could be some nasty surprises just around the corner.
Surging oil prices are also causing headaches for central banks. We examine what's going to happen next.
Political shenanigans in the US could cause problems further down the line. For now, we look in depth at what's happening to the American economy.
Rob Carnell gives his opinion on just what's going on in China. It appears, at least for now, to have avoided a 'doom loop'.
And, of course, we also look at other major economies around the world, from London to Warsaw, Amsterdam to Budapest. And read the latest from our Rates and FX teams too in this major guide to the economic world right now.
MENAFN05102023000222011065ID1107197781
Author:
Carsten Brzeski
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.