Carsten: Why Central Bankers Are Now Facing Some Inconvenient Truths
Date
10/5/2023 2:15:38 PM
(MENAFN- ING) Our October ING Monthly is entitled 'An inconvenient truth for central banks'. Watch ING's Carsten Brzeski explain just what he means and read all the articles from this month's publication below
Watch: The 'inconvenient truth' for central banks
Are central bankers bluffing when they say interest rates could go higher still? The markets seem to think so. And if that's the case, there could be some nasty surprises around the corner.
MENAFN05102023000222011065ID1107197778
Author:
Carsten Brzeski
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.