10/5/2023 2:12:23 PM

Krones AG: Inclusion of Krones shares in the SDAX
05.10.2023 / 16:01 CET/CEST
5 October 2023

Deutsche Börse AG has announced an unscheduled component change in the SDAX index. In connection with this change, Krones shares will be admitted to the SDAX as of 9 October 2023.

Based on its market capitalization Krones will replace SUSE S.A. In connection with a takeover, the free float of SUSE S.A. has dropped below ten percent and the company will be excluded from the SDAX for no longer meeting the basic criteria required to remain in the selection indices of Deutsche Börse AG. Following admission to the SDAX, the index comprising the 70 largest companies below MDAX, Krones returns to the index family of Deutsche Börse AG. On 18 September 2023, Krones was excluded from the MDAX for temporarily not meeting a basic criterion. Consequently, Krones immediately implemented measures to regain a place in the Deutsche Börse ranking list and to become eligible for inclusion in the DAX index family again.


Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations Krones AG
Tel.: +49 9401 70 1169
E-Mail:


Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169
Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE0006335003
WKN: 633500
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
