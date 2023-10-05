To the Financial Community

|
OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results
05.10.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
October 5, 2023
Tel. +41 58 360 98 50
Invitation to Oerlikon's Q3 2023 conference call
We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the third quarter of 2023. The call will be held in English.
| Date:
| Thursday, November 2, 2023
| Time:
| 10:30 CET
To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here .
In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.
| Switzerland/Europe
| +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
| United Kingdom
| +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
| United States
| +1 631 570 56 13
Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.
In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at
| Stephan Gick
|
| Head of Investor Relations
|
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| OC Oerlikon
|
| Churerstrasse 120
|
| CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 58 360 96 96
| Fax:
| +41 58 360 91 96
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0000816824
| Valor:
| 863037
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1742753
|
