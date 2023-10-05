To The Financial Community


10/5/2023 2:12:23 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results
To the Financial Community
05.10.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

October 5, 2023
Investor Relations
Tel. +41 58 360 98 50

Invitation to Oerlikon's Q3 2023 conference call

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us on our conference call, where CFO Philipp Müller will provide you with information on the business development and financial performance for the third quarter of 2023. The call will be held in English.

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
Time: 10:30 CET

To join the webcast and to view the accompanying presentation, please click here .

In order to ask questions in the Q+A session, please dial-in.

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States +1 631 570 56 13

Participants are kindly requested to dial in 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.

In case you are unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available the following day at

Stephan Gick
Head of Investor Relations

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: OC Oerlikon
Churerstrasse 120
CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 360 96 96
Fax: +41 58 360 91 96
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: CH0000816824
Valor: 863037
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1742753


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN05102023004691010666ID1107197761

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search