Shelly Group tops mark of 10 million smart home devices sold for first time in Company's history

Shelly Group tops mark of 10 million smart home devices sold for first time in Company's history



Sofia / Munich, 5 October 2023 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has topped the mark of 10 million devices sold since the launch of Shelly-branded smart home solutions in 2018, which is more than twice as many devices in the market as a European competitor of comparable size. Compared to year-end 2022, the total number of Shelly devices sold thus increased by around 2.5 million alone. The number of Shelly app users increased by around 63% to 1.1 million in the same period.



Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Shelly Group: “I am more than proud of what we have achieved in less than five years since the launch of the first Shelly products. More than 10 million devices sold to date and a steadily growing customer base of 1.1 million users of our Shelly App speak for themselves. From the very beginning, the added value we offer our customers has been at the heart of the continuous development of our powerful and feature-rich hardware and our flexible and forward-looking software. We will continue on this path of technology leadership and continuous improvement of the customer experience, thanks to our motivated, talented, and international team.”



About Shelly Group Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.



