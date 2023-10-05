LION E-Mobility Group Receive Clean Audit Opinion (News With Additional Features)


LION E-Mobility Group receive clean audit opinion

Zug (CH), 5 October, 2023 – LION E-Mobility AG announced today, that the LION E-Mobility Group has passed the external audit of its financial statements for 2022 without any qualification.

About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH, a manufacturer of battery packs, LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems and LION Smart North America Inc. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc..

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG
Alessio Basteri
Chairman of the Board

LION E-Mobility AG Investor Relations
Frank Schönrock
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: |

Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.


