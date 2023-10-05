(MENAFN- KNN India) FICO To Set Up 10 Lean Manufacturing Clusters In Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Oct 5 (KNN) Federation of Industrial & Commercial Organization (FICO) will develop at least 10 Lean Manufacturing Clusters and boost the industrial development of Ludhiana, assured K.K. Seth Chairman FICO.

FICO organised a Workshop on "Cluster Formation" Under the Lean Manufacturing Competitiveness Scheme, in association with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

Ashutosh Makup, Director at National Productivity Council, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India, New Delhi was the Key Note Speaker.

Under this Scheme 4 to 10 units can form a Cluster & Lean Manufacturing Consultant is attached to those units to implement Lean Concepts i.e. 5S, 3M, Kaizens, Role Defining & Daily Work Management (D.W.M), S.M.E.D, Productivity improvement by Overall Equipment Effectiveness Monitoring, Inventory Management etc.

Only 10% cost to be paid by the Industrial Unit, and 90 % will be paid by the Government of India, said Ashutosh Makup, Director at National Productivity Council.

Gurmeet Singh Kular President FICO said that Lean Manufacturing Competitiveness has been designed especially for the MSME Sector who is working on old technology and the MSME sector must be introduced with the latest technology and methods to make them competitive at global level.

Harsimerjit Singh Lucky President UCPMA said that the bicycle industry is the mother industry of India, and today there is a need to upgrade the bicycle industry.

(KNN Bureau)