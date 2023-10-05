(MENAFN- KNN India) Indian Space Conclave To Be Held In Delhi From Oct 9-11

New Delhi, Oct 5 (KNN) The Indian Space Conclave is being organised by the Indian Space Association in New Delhi from October 9-11.

The three-day event is scheduled to begin with the Indo-French Space Summit, organised in association with the French Embassy and to attend by astronaut Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency.







"We are delighted to present the 2nd edition of the Indian Space Conclave which serves as a crucial forum where leaders convene to explore the potential of space in shaping a better future for all, delving into its depths of collaborations and innovations happening in the space sector," A K Bhatt, Director General Indian Space Association (ISpA), said.

He added that building on the success of the previous year, the second edition of the Indian Space Conclave 2023 promises to be even grander, and we look forward to continued participation from various government and industry stakeholders in our collective endeavour to position space as a potent and promising sector for the global market.

During the course of the event, discussions will take place on topics such as communication, global diplomacy, and offer insights into user ministries and capacity development. The second day is themed around space communication and readiness for next-gen challenges, with a strong emphasis on discussions pertaining to the communication aspect of the space sector.

On the third day, the focus will be on the space ecosystem for societal benefit and global diplomacy, featuring pivotal sessions in partnership with IN-SPACe and a dialogue regarding the development of space parks in India.

Eminent dignitaries such as Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh and Devusinh Chauhan, ISRO chairman S Somanath, Chief of Air Staff V R Chaudhari, IN-SPACe chairman Pawan Goenka are expected to address the conclave. French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, Luxembourg Space Agency CEO Marc Serres are also expected to attend the conclave.

