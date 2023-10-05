(MENAFN- KNN India) Construction Work Of Food Processing Units Begin In Visakhapatnam Suburbs

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5 (KNN) Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday virtually participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of food processing units to be built in Bheemunipatnam constituency of Visakhapatnam, reported Hans India.

Former minister and MLA M Srinivasa Rao and District Collector A Mallikarjuna also participated in the ground breaking ceremony.







Setting up of new industries will increase employment opportunities for youth, said District Collector A Mallikarjuna.

He said the establishment of the Orili Foods industry will provide employment opportunities to the locals.

The ground breaking programme was held for the secondary millet processing unit to be set up at Krishnapuram village in Padmanabham mandal of Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 4.46 crore and Orill Foods Pvt Ltd industry in Maddi village at a cost of Rs 52 crore.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for seven industrial units, six food processing units and 13 secondary millet processing units to be set up across the state at a cost of Rs 2,958 crore.

Bheemili MLA M Srinivasa Rao mentioned that 90% of the people in the constituency belong to the farming community and it is nice to see agriculture and allied industries being established here.

He informed that Excise Park and MSME Park will also come up in the constituency.

Orill Foods CEO Dasari Avinash, Bheemili RDO Bhaskar Reddy, Padmanabham MPDO Vijay Kumar, AP Food Processing personnel, horticulture officials and public representatives were present.

(KNN Bureau)