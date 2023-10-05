(MENAFN- KNN India) Govt To Raise TBT Issue At WTO; Seeks Feedback From Exporters

New Delhi, Oct 5 (KNN) The Ministry of Commerce & Industry has invited exporters to submit their feedback on“Non-Tariff Barriers” by 10 October, 2023.

Non-tariff measures (TBT) issue being faced by our exporters will be raised in the forthcoming WTO TBT committee meetings, assured the Ministry.







The upcoming WTO TBT

Committee

meeting will be held in Geneva on

8-10 November, 2023.



These meetings give an opportunity to member countries to raise their concerns with regard to the non-tariff measures relating to TBT

taken by any other member country.



Centre has urged exporters to be identify issues relating to

non- tariff barriers

that could be raised as Specific Trade Concerns (STCs)

during meetings of

TBT

Committee.

Exporters are asked to submit a small background to the identified issue along with details of its impact in three column format titled as Country, Product and NTB description.

(KNN Bureau)