(MENAFN- KNN India) Industry Bodies In Tamil Nadu To Intensify Protest Over Electricity Tariff Hike

Coimbatore, Oct 5 (KNN) The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation has decided to intensify its protest against the government over electricity tariff hikes, reported Indian Express.

The federation comprising over 50 MSMEs as members, on Wednesday announced that the workers at micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be staging protests wearing black badges and tying black flags in their offices on October 9 to draw state government's attention towards their unresolved demands regarding electricity charges.







“We are going to protest with black badges and flags to stress our demands on October 9. On the same day, a petition will be submitted at the grievance redressal meetings in all district collectorates in the state,” Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Medium Enterprises (TACT), Coimbatore, president J James said.

“After the protest, we have also decided to stage a state-wide hunger strike, including in Chennai, to draw chief minister M K Stalin's attention to our issues,” he added.

The Industry bodies are demanding LT3A1 electricity connection in accordance with the guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and revoking the peak hour charges levied against the LT3B consumers.

The old rate of 35 per kilowatt should be set as the standard rate for all the LT3B consumers under the 0-112 kilowatts category.

“We want the state government to take steps to completely revoke the tariff levied on solar rooftops and Grid Interactive PV Solar energy Generating Systems (GISS). The government should revoke multi-year tariff and should avoid increasing electricity charges for another two years given the industries suffering due to the electricity tariff hike that came into effect last year,” the TACT president added.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers' Federation will make a representation to district collectors with their demands and hold a hunger strike in Chennai on October 16.

(KNN Bureau)