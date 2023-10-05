L&T Finance Recognises Outperforming Employees With The 'Rising Star Awards'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India L&T Finance, a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) felicitated its outperforming frontline employees with the Rising Star Awards. This year, the awards are being given to 626 employees out of the total 21,090 frontline employees. The award winners are not only the best in terms of their performance but also have imbibed and displayed the organisational values during the course of their work.





Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. and other senior officials with the Rising Star Award winners in Chennai





The Rising Star Awards are a recognition to the contribution of our frontline employees representing the various business lines of L&T Finance as well as functions supporting them viz. Rural Business Finance, Farmer Finance, Urban Finance, Retail Operations, Retail Risk Containment Unit (RCU), and Group Functions. The award ceremonies were held in Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Patna to felicitate 536 frontline employees and the concluding event is scheduled in Bengaluru on October 15, 2023 to felicitate 90 outperforming employees.





Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. said,"Our frontline executives play an exceptional role in achieving our organisation's vision. Their unwavering commitment in exemplifying our organisation's values such as Ambition, Pride, Discipline and Integrity, while delivering outstanding performance is a testament to their dedication and excellence. They are the champions who are working towards achieving our Lakshya 2026 goals and are invaluable assets committed to making L&T Finance a top-class, digitally-enabled, customer-focused Fintech@Scale Company. We are immensely proud to felicitate them with the prestigious Rising Star Awards and wish to see them achieving greater heights in their career with L&T Finance."





Evaluation process of the L&T Finance Rising Star Awards 2023

As a first step, the Central Lead – Human Resources (HR) worked closely with the respective Product Heads to come up with a criteria and the winners' list. Following which, the Product Head and Central Lead - HR presented the same to the Business Head and the Head of Business HR. As a next step, the General Executive Council (GEC) members reviewed and finalised the criteria and the winners' list of their respective businesses, which was then handed over to the Rising Star Awards core team members.





About L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH)

L&T Finance Holdings Limited (LTFH) ( ), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its subsidiary L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) under the L&T Finance brand. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated AAA - the highest credit rating for NBFCs - by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project –“Digital Sakhi” which is focused on women empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally-enabled retail finance Company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap - Lakshya 2026. The Company has over 2.1 crore customer database, and this database is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell as well as identify new customers.