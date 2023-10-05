RJD Green Inc.'S (RJDG) Management Team Positioning Company For Stable, Long-Term Returns

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



RJDG acquires, manages, and grows assets in three stable sectors: healthcare billing and payment technology, specialty construction, and environmental services

Assets include ioSoft Inc., Silex Holdings Inc., and Earthlinc Environmental Solutions RJDG's management team leverages decades of operational, management, and financial expertise to restructure, manage, and position assets for long-term returns

Diversification is one of the keys to investment success in volatile markets. With that principle in focus, the management team at

RJD Green (OTC: RJDG) , a holding company, is currently building wealth and generating long-term returns in several resilient markets: healthcare billing and payment technology, specialty construction, and environmental services.

RJDG's portfolio currently comprises ioSoft Inc., Silex Holdings Inc., and Earthlinc Environmental Solutions. ioSoft Inc., a part of RJDG's healthcare division, offers secure payment technologies and cloud-based software for healthcare payers and providers. ioSoft's modular SaaS software seamlessly integrates with...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to RJDG are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN