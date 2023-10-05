Investornewsbreaks Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Enters Into Private Placement Expected To Reach $5M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH) , a company committed to inspiring confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health, has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor. The company anticipates the purchase agreement to total an estimated $5 million in gross proceeds before deducting standard fees and other offering expenses. According to the announcement, the company plans to issue 79,724 common shares, a prefunded common share purchase warrant to purchase 7,181,146 common shares, and a common share purchase warrant to purchase 8,350,000 common shares - all as part of the private placement. The company noted that the common warrants and prefunded warrants have a five-year term from the date of issuance, with the closing of the private placement planned on or about Oct. 3, 2023. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

About Bruush Oral Care Inc.

Bruush Oral Care is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, Brüush is an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. The company is an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. Brüush has developed a product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. The company is rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z. For further information about the company, visit .

