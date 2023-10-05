Jazz Legend Don Laka Prepares For 50Th Anniversary UK Tour

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) South African Jazz Legend, Producer, Composer, Multi Instrumentalist prepares for his UK Tour to Celebrate His 50th Anniversary in Music - Music industry icon Don Laka will be continuing his Golden Jubilee celebrations with a UK tour that will see him bring his acclaimed live show to a series of venues across the country.





Don Laka will be performing UK in October and November on the following dates:



27TH OCTOBER SOUTH AFRICAN EMBASSY

30TH OCTOBER THE SIX SIX BAR CAMBRIDGE

31ST OCTOBER THE LATEST MUSIC BAR BRIGHTON

1ST NOVEMBER ACAPELA STUDIO CARDIFF

4TH NOVEMBER THE JAM JAR BRISTOL

5TH NOVEMBER THE NIGHT OWL BIRMINGHAM

6TH NOVEMBER THE 606 CLUB LONDON

Don Laka's UK Tour follows on from his recent Don Laka and Friends 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert in which the Kwaai Jazz maestro teamed up with legendary artists such as Sipho (Hotstix) Mabuse, Jimmy Dludlu, Nigerai's Kunle Oditao and Ayo Solanke, and eWatini's Gcobane Masuku for a weekend of shows in South Africa State Theatre's iconic Opera Theatre.



Like the Don Laka and Friends 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, the artist's UK tour will reflect on the Laka's rich and varied musical journey that began in 1972, and has seen him release over 800 songs, with over 80 collaborations, many awards, and a Grammy nomination for his work with Hugh Maskela.



Laka has been an undeniable music history pioneer for his role in the development of not one but two South African musical styles – Kwaito (and its off shoot Afro-Pop) and Kwaai Jazz (and its off shoot Mapianos). For these, his 6 multi-plat albums, and more, he was awarded the South African Music Award's most prestigious award – The Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.



Beyond his own artistic output, Don Laka has been a force for good in the music industry as a whole. In his early career, Laka was a teacher who helped to train many of the next generation to come, and founded the first successful black record company, Kalawa Jazzmee Records, in South Africa allowing artists to produce, record, and market their own music without help from any major label.



Don Laka's UK Tour will see the artist bring his incredible musical repertoire back here with an unforgettable live show sure to stun audiences.



