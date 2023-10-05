Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To Norwegian Author Jon Fosse

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Norwegian author Jon Fosse won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy announced here on Thursday.
Fosse's immense oeuvre, written in Norwegian Nynorsk and spanning a variety of genres, consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books and translations, the academy said.
Fosse was born in 1959 in Haugesund,Norway.“While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognized for his prose,” the academy said in the press release. ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN05102023006374013804ID1107197670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.