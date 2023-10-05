Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To Norwegian Author Jon Fosse

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Norwegian author Jon Fosse won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy announced here on Thursday.

Fosse's immense oeuvre, written in Norwegian Nynorsk and spanning a variety of genres, consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books and translations, the academy said.

Fosse was born in 1959 in Haugesund,Norway.“While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognized for his prose,” the academy said in the press release. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author