Nearly 11,000 Afghan Refugees Back To Homeland In 8 Months: UNHCR

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A total of 10,971 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from the beginning of this year to Sept. 1, according to a report released Thursday by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Of them, 96 percent were back from Pakistan, 3 percent from Iran and 1 percent from other countries, said the UNHCR.

The report also noted that in 2023, some 5,150 internally displaced persons returned to their places of origin in Afghanistan.

According to the organization, as of Dec. 31, 2022, there were an estimated 3.25 million people internally displaced by conflict within Afghanistan, and 5.2 million refugees and asylum-seekers from Afghanistan in neighboring countries. ■

