Drone Attack By Rebels Strikes Military Academy In Syria

( MENAFN - Famagusta Gazette) A drone attack by rebels targeted a graduation ceremony at a military academy in Syria's central Homs province on Thursday, leaving a number of casualties, the Syrian army said in a statement. ■

