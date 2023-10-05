Pizza Hut U.S. CMO And KFC Global CMO Named To Brand Innovators' Top 100 Women In Brand Marketing

( MENAFN - 3BL) Congratulations to Pizza Hut U.S. CMO Lindsay Morgan and KFC Global CMO Valerie Kubizniak for being named to Brand Innovators ' Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing, a recognition that celebrates the forward-thinking and innovative women leading marketing for world-class brands.

