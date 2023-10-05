Baker Tilly's Shanté George To Lead Environmental, Social And Governance Steering Committee

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHICAGO, October 5, 2023 /3BL/ - Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces the appointment of Principal and Chief of Staff Shanté George as chair of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) steering committee, succeeding Principal and General Counsel Theresa Meiners in this pivotal role.

Aligning with Baker Tilly's dedication to the greater good, George will coordinate with the firm's ESG subject matter experts to build upon the strong foundation established by the ESG steering committee, further enhance the overall ESG strategy and formalize the firm's internal approach to sustainability.

"I am honored to take on this role and further our commitment to environmental, social and governance responsibilities," George said. "We are at a critical juncture where we must assess and amplify the positive imprint we leave on the world and our planet. I aim to authentically represent Baker Tilly's values and contribute to our collective impact."

George's extensive ESG experience includes governance work as a principal and practitioner in the restructuring and valuation advisory space. She has also been instrumental in establishing Baker Tilly's Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging and Societal Impact (DIBS) committee and crafting its strategy.

"Shanté's appointment reflects our commitment to an authentic and purpose-driven approach to ESG," said Baker Tilly CEO Jeff Ferro. "Her leadership and dedication will undoubtedly elevate our ESG initiatives, furthering our positive impact on people, clients and communities.”

For more information about Baker Tilly's commitment to ESG and its suite of solutions, visit bakertilly/services/environmental-social-governance .

