Innovating For Accessibility

In 2020, Lenovo began developing its Product Diversity Office (PDO) as the authority on embedding Diversity & Inclusion into its product design and development process. By 2025, 75% of Lenovo's products will be vetted by inclusive design experts to ensure they work for everyone, regardless of physical attributes or abilities.​

