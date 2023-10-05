Bengaluru News: Bus Stand Worth ₹10 Lakh Goes Missing From Cunningham Road

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru police has said it has registered an FIR regarding the theft of a bus shelter, along with its steel structure, worth ₹10 lakh, installed a week earlier on the Cunningham Road of the silicon city, India Today reported Thursday police said the theft FIR was registered after N Ravi Reddy, an associate vice-president of a company responsible for construction of BMTC bus shelters in Bengaluru filed a complaint on September 30, a month after the bus shelter vanished bus shelter was managed by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the report said of Cunningham Road bus shelter is not an isolated case in the silicon city, earlier in March a three-decade-old bus stand at the HRBR Layout disappeared overnight.

Click here!Before that a bus stand at Kalyan Nagar, donated by the Lions Club in 1990, got disappeared.“It was removed overnight to make way for a commercial establishment,” India Today reported citing a media report quoting the residents of the area report further said in 2015, Doopanahalli bus stop near Horizon School disappeared overnight. Earlier in 2014, a 20-year-old bus stop went missing in BEML Layout III Stage, RajarajeshwarinagarIf the bus shelter had been removed, it was done by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation officials were reported as saying.

