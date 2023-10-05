Actors Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma Get ED Summons In Mahadev Betting Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actors Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The development came less than a day after fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor was asked to appear before the probe agency for questioning on October 6. The online betting platform came under scrutiny in February this year following a lavish ₹200 crore wedding that saw celebrity performances in UAE say that Mahadev Online Book Betting app is an umbrella syndicate that enabled illegal betting websites to enroll new users, create user IDs and the laundering of money through a layered web of benami bank accounts. The company promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppalis is believed to have run its operations from Dubai. Meanwhile, bribes were paid out to senior government functionaries as 'protection money'.The ED has conducted raids at 39 locations and seized illegal assets worth ₹417 crore in connection with the case. A PMLA special court at Raipur had also issued non-bailable warrants against the suspects READ: How is Ranbir Kapoor linked to ₹200 crore Mahadev app scam issue?Chandrakar's wedding in Ras Al-Khaimah – paid for entirely in cash – had caught the ED's eye earlier this year. The ED believes he hired private jets to ferry family members from Nagpur to the UAE and paid celebrities to perform at the venue. Wedding planners, dancers, decorators and more were hired from Mumbai with hawala channels being used to make payments in cash to an ANI report quoting sources, Kapoor and other celebrities (from the film and sports industries) are also believed to have carried out promotional activities for the Mahadev betting app.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier said that it had successfully identified the major players involved in the money laundering operations. Four people were arrested last month after searches in Chhattisgarh – including the chief liaisoner of the betting syndicate.(With inputs from agencies)

