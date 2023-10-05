Jammu & Kashmir: Army Major Attacks Officers In Rajouri, Two Injured

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An Army Major opened fire at officers in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which two officers were injured, NDTV reported late Thursday night.(A developing story, details awaited)
MENAFN05102023007365015876ID1107197613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.