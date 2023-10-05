Debunking 7 Common Myths Surrounding Mental Health

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Myths about mental health can breed stigma and discrimination. Let's debunk 7 common myths and promote understanding.
Fact: Metal health problems are pretty common worldwide and can affect anyone regardless of their age, gender, economic status etc.
Fact: Metal health problems are conditions that can be caused by genetic, biological, psychological and environmental factors. They have nothing to do with a weak or strong person.
Fact: Majority people with mental health problems are not violent. They are infact victims of trauma and violence themselves.
Fact: Mental health problems do not make someone "crazy." Like physical problems, mental health problems are very common and can be treated with professional help.
Fact: People with mental health problems may face lack of motivation, fatigue or feel dejected all the time due to chemical imbalances in brain. But they are not lazy!
Fact: Person of any age can suffer from mental health problems, just like they can suffer from any physical condition. Afterall children also have brains that can get overloaded.
Fact: Mental health conditions sometimes do not appear outwardly. Infact people with mental health problems often hide their condition to avoid judgement.
