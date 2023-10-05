Empuraan L2E : Mohanlal Starrer Goes On Floors Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Empuraan is a film that Malayali moviegoers have been waiting for since its announcement. The shooting of the film, which was delayed due to the COVID situation, has finally started. The shooting of the film has started in Delhi. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran had already reached Delhi as part of the shooting.

Prominent trade analysts, including Sreedharan Pillai, have shared the picture of the Pooja shooting on twitter. It is reported that only one day of shooting was in Delhi. After that, the shooting will be in Ladakh for a month. Mohanlal will return to Kerala after completing a day's shooting in Delhi.





The makers of L2E-Empuraan has dropped the launch video on Saturday, September 30.



Actor Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer in 2019. After the film's success, the filmmakers created the second part with the same group of people as the cast and crew.

The shooting of the film was supposed to begin in August, but an unexpected injury to Prithviraj forced the team to change the plan at the last moment.

Interestingly, large portions of the highly anticipated action-thriller film would be shot in foreign locations, especially in Russia. The project will also have an extensive schedule at various places in Kerala and other major Indian cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The film Lucifer was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Fazil, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Nyla Usha. The film's music is composed by Deepak Dev, and the cinematography is handled by Sujith Vaassudev.