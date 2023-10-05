Kiwi To Avocado-7 Fruits For Glowing, Youthful-Healthy Skin

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Maintaining healthy skin involves a combination of skincare practices and a balanced diet. Here are seven fruits that promote healthy skin due to their nutrient-rich properties.



Maintaining healthy skin involves a combination of skincare practices and a balanced diet. Here are seven fruits that promote

healthy skin due to their nutrient-rich properties

Papaya has vitamin A and enzymes like papain, which can help exfoliate dead skin cells and promote a brighter complexion. It also has vitamin C for collagen production.



Healthy monounsaturated fats in avocado keep skin moisturised and supple. It also includes vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects the skin.



Kiwi is a vitamin C powerhouse, providing more per serving than many other fruits. This vitamin helps with collagen production and protects against skin damage caused by UV rays.



Watermelon is hydrating due to its high water content, which maintain skin moisture. It also contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may protect the skin from UV damage.



Oranges are packed with vitamin C, essential for collagen production, a protein that keeps your skin firm and youthful. Vitamin C also helps protect the skin from UV damage.



Berries like are rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin C and phytonutrients. These antioxidants help combat free radicals, damaging skin cells and accelerating ageing.



Bananas are rich in vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as potassium. These nutrients can help hydrate the skin, promote a healthy pH balance, and reduce the appearance of blemishes.

