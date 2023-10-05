Local Pups Can Now Come, Sit And Stay At The New Dogtopia Of Lafayette

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Offering the Best Care for Your Furry Best Friend, Dogtopia of Lafayette is set on Open October 10

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia , the nation's leading dog daycare, overnight, and spa franchise, is opening a new location in Lafayette on October 10. Situated at 5539 Johnston St. Suite 100, Dogtopia in Lafayette will provide award-winning services to dog parents in the community.

Providing personalized care for Lafayette pups in a fun, enriching, and safe environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycares with its focus on three key benefits: socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia allows dogs to enjoy plenty of exercise, play with like-minded dogs, and learn important social skills, all under the supervision of professionally trained Canine Coaches. In keeping safety at the forefront, each of the playrooms includes dogs of similar size and play style and is built with compressed rubber flooring to reduce the impact on pups' paws and joints.

The new establishment is under the ownership of Amber Woods, a dedicated local entrepreneur with an abiding love for dogs. Presently, Amber owns a thriving Dogtopia location in Houston and has ambitious plans to introduce two more to the Louisiana community by year's end. Her professional journey has been marked by a successful decade in management consulting. Woods is also the co-owner at a Houston-based Soccer Shots establishment, a partnership she has maintained with her husband for an impressive 14 years. As their business flourished and gained stability, Amber had an epiphany– a longing for a fresh challenge that would transcend her other full-time commitments. Guided by her lifelong love for animals, Dogtopia naturally emerged as the perfect next step in her entrepreneurial journey.

"I'm thrilled about opening a new Dogtopia in Lafayette because it's a charming small town with aspirations of becoming a bustling city," said Woods. "At Dogtopia, we extend the same love and care to our customers' pets as if they were our very own. Given that many Lafayette community members work offshore and require a trusted place to care for their dogs while they're away, we're more than happy to step in and provide that assistance."

In addition to providing quality care for local pups, Dogtopia also runs the Dogtopia Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to enable dogs to positively change our world. The Foundation funds programs focused on three worthy causes: service dogs for veterans, therapy dogs for students, and employment opportunities for adults with autism. One hundred percent of funds raised are donated directly to the supported organizations. To learn more, visit .

Dogtopia of Lafayette is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on Dogtopia of Lafayette, call (337) 279-7994 or visit .

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, top quality meals and snacks, as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit .

