Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari To Inaugurate The 3Rd Global Road Construction Conference (GRC 2023)

Global Road Construction Conference (GRC 2023) 8th & 9th November 2023, Leela Ambience, Gurugram, Delhi NCR

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Honorable Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari would be the Chief Guest at the GRC 2023.Organized by Rex Fuels, Bitumen India Forum and CSIR-CRRI, the 3rd edition of the Global Road Construction Conference (GRC 2023) is the benchmark event for the Road Construction and Bitumen sector in India.CSIR-CRRI (Central Road Research Institute), the nodal government body for the road construction technologies and standards is the Collaborating Partner for the GRC 2023. Other key institutions supporting the event includes NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), Niti Aayog, Indian Road Congress (IRC), EoDB (Ease of Doing Business) and leading IITs (Indian Institute of Technology).Besides the nodal institutions, the GRC-2023 brings together the key stakeholders of the road construction sector in India which includes Road Construction companies, Bitumen Suppliers, Construction Equipment suppliers and leading bitumen suppliers from the Middle-East region.The theme of the GRC 2023 is "Revolutionizing Road Construction with New Technologies and Sustainable Materials"Over 500 delegates, exhibitors and sponsors from over 20 countries are expected to participate at this premier event.GRC 2023 brings together the leading Refineries, Buyers, Traders, Logistics Players and Consultants for a power packed two-days of stimulating deliberations, business development and networking on Road Construction sector.The event acquires special significance in light of the recent policy changes announced for the use of imported bitumen in Indian road construction sector. India's bitumen consumption is riding on the strong investment in the infrastructure development. The domestic production of bitumen in India is stagnant and bitumen imports are expected to fill the demand-supply gap.Reserve your seats as a Delegate, Exhibitor or Sponsor for the power-packed Conference and Expo on 8th & 9th November 2023, Leela Ambience, Gurugram, Delhi NCR.The participants includes some of the biggest refiners, suppliers, traders and industry experts from the region.The agenda for the event and the Speakers list at the event include the top luminaries and experts from the leading Petroleum companies from the Bitumen, and Road Construction sector.The venue of the two-day conference, Leela Ambience, Gurugram, Delhi NCR is well equipped to handle over 500 Delegates, Sponsors and Exhibitors in an environment of luxury and professional ambience.Organized by Rex Conferences, a leading consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas and Road Construction sector in India and Middle-East region, Rex Group is widely acknowledged for their leading role in developing a consensus approach among the industry stakeholders.Be a part of this premiere event to help shape the future Road Construction, Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products industry and get an opportunity to collaborate with industry experts in the fast-developing market. This premier event presents an unmissable opportunity for Business Development, Networking and Brand Promotion.You may register online for Delegates at

