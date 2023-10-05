ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand Keeps A Check On England As Top Order Fails To Impress

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first ODI World Cup 2023 match is already underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium between England and New Zealand. New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bowl first.



It was a brave decision from Tom Latham looking at the tough weather conditions in Ahmedabad this afternoon. England batters Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan opened the inning for the World champions. While Trent Boult started the first over from the New Zealand side.

Jonny Bairstow looked in fine tune as he managed to score 12 runs off the first over. He smashed a four and six against Trent Boult. However, Dawid Malan looked laggy and could not build on the momentum given by Jonny Bairstow. Matt Henry struck the first wicket in the 7th over as Dawid Malan walked back for 14 runs from 24 balls.



Jonny Bairstow lost the track as he departed soon after the first wicket. The England opener managed to score 33 runs from 35 balls as Mitchell Santner got the breakthrough. Joe Root and Harry Brook came at the crease with an attacking intention. Harry Brook launched an attack against Rachin Ravindra.

But Rachin Ravindra got the last laugh as he successfully removed Harry Brook for 25 runs from 16 balls. Joe Root then decided to bat sensibly by rotating the strike and not taking any risk. England continued losing wickets as even Mooen Ali walked back cheaply for just 11 runs. Glenn Phillips dismissed the all-rounder by attacking at the stumps.



The New Zealand cricket team is slowly turning back the odds in their favor after removing the top four of England under 120 runs. If this is going to continue, England is going to find it difficult to sustain New Zealand on the batting-friendly pitch