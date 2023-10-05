Farzi to Mumbai Diaries: 7 shows to watch on prime video this october

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover 7 Prime Video series to binge on this october with our curated list of shows

Discover 7 prime video series to binge on this october with our curated list of shows.

Featuring Shahid Kapoor, the series follows the transformation of an underestimated and struggling artist into a masterful counterfeiter, thursting him into a risky job.

It is comedy-drama which follows the journey of three inseparable college friends and how they navigate the challenges of college life.

Panchayat is a hindi language slice of life drama, which follows the life of an engineering graduate stuck in a boring government job in a remote Indian village.

Released in 2019 this show has two seasons. Made In Heaven takes you inside the lavish world of large Indian weddings and the hardworking people who make these big events happen.

Starring R. Maddhavan Breathe is a story about a father, who devises a dangerous plan to save his son from a terminal illness. It has one season with 8 episodes.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, this show is

an espionage action-thriller with dark comedy, which follows a family man who is also a spy for an intelligence agency.

Set amid 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, this series depicts how doctors of a Mumbai hospital tackled the crisis of November 26. It's season 2 is slated to release on October 6.