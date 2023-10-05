Shraddha Kapoor Claims Veg Rice Is Not 'Pulao' But 'Biryani', See Photo

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shraddha Kapoor, a renowned Bollywood actress, is known for her love for food, and she frequently shares her favorite dishes with her fans on Instagram. Recently, she delighted her followers by posting a picture of herself savoring a vegetable biryani made with raw jackfruit, also known as Kathal. With the picture, she humorously remarked, "Yes, there's biryani for vegetarians too!...Yes, it's #KathalBiryani #NotPulao!" This playful comment highlights the ongoing debate between non-vegetarians and vegetarians regarding the concept of "vegetable biryani."
Shraddha Kapoor, consistently engages with her fans on a daily basis through social media and her sarcastic responses on the internet, often generate excitement among her followers, making her a favorite among her fans.
Currently, Shraddha Kapoor preparing for the sequel to her popular film 'Stree 2.'
ALSO READ:
Ranveer Singh's heartfelt reunion with MS Dhoni creates social media buzz
MENAFN05102023007385015968ID1107197550
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.