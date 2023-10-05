Laliga 2023-24: Barcelona's El Clasico Chances Diminish As Robert Lewandowski Faces Prolonged Injury Layoff

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Barcelona's prospects for El Clasico could be in jeopardy as star striker Robert Lewandowski's injury appears to be more severe than initially anticipated. Lewandowski was initially sidelined for their upcoming match against Granada, with the initial diagnosis indicating a swollen shin, stemming from a challenge by David Carmo during Barcelona's victory over Porto. However, Sport reports suggest that the situation is graver than initially believed.

Barcelona issued a statement indicating that the injury is, in fact, a sprained ankle. Meanwhile, Catalan daily reports suggest that Lewandowski might be sidelined for over a month, which would rule him out of the pivotal clash against Real Madrid scheduled for October 28th.

Some reports offer a slightly more optimistic outlook, with Diario AS suggesting that the grade two sprain might keep him out for three to four weeks. This timeline would make his participation uncertain until the last moment. While some outlets suggest that Lewandowski is targeting the Real Madrid match for his return, there is a consensus that he remains a serious doubt.

The club has not specified a return date for Lewandowski, but with the game just a little over three weeks away, any timeline resembling the initial diagnosis would likely rule out the Polish striker. Considering the nature of a sprain, Lewandowski's recovery remains uncertain, posing a significant challenge for Xavi and his team, particularly because Barcelona lacks a wealth of alternatives to replace him.

