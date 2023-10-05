(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South actor Vijay's upcoming film 'Leo' trailer was out today and the trailer has created a buzz on the internet. Here are five reasons why you should watch the film.





5 reasons to watch Vijay's 'Leo'



Vijay will be seen in two different appearances for 'Leo,' the actor will play both father and son's role.



Sanjay Dutt is said to play Vijay's brother and in the trailer, he added power to his role.



Trisha Krishnan will also play an important role in the film but her character still remains mysterious.



Arjun Sarja is also Vijay's b in the film but will be seen against him.



The film promises to be jam-packed with action as Vijay single-handedly fights with all villians.

