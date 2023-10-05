ODI World Cup 2023: Devon Conway Muscles His Way To First Hundred In World Cup

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Zealand opener Devon Conway has shown exceptional batting performance in the first match of this World Cup. The Kiwis were under deep pressure when Will Young was dismissed for a duck at the beginning of the second inning itself.

However, Devon Conway built his way through to the top with a crucial partnership with Rachin Ravindra. Devon Conway smashed his half-century in 36 balls and took an attacking mode against the England bowlers, especially Mark Wood.

Cut short to now, Devon Conway has struck an impressive hundred from just 83 balls. The stage couldn't get any better as this was the first of this World Cup edition as well as Devon Conway's first in the 50-over World Cup. The New Zealand opener has been unstoppable in ODI format.

In his 22 ODI innings so far, Devon Conway has a hundred in Pakistan, England, New Zealand, and now in India. The story of the man in form is quite emotional as well. Devon Conway started his cricketing career late as he moved to New Zealand from South Africa for better opportunities.

Destiny struck late for Devon Conway but it struck well. In his 30's, the Kiwi player is turning out to be a crucial find for the team. New Zealand cricket team is now in a crucial position against England as they are firmly marching towards victory in the first game.

New Zealand has definitely struck gold with the partnership of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. It looks good for the top order of New Zealand which was lacking rhythm. While England will need to get back to the drawing board and further strategize well to stay in this World Cup