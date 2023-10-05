BAB, Inc. Reports Results For 3Rd Quarter FY 2023

For the quarter ended August 31, 2023 BAB had revenues of $937,000 and net income of $168,000, or $0.02 per share earnings, versus revenues of $882,000 and net income of $164,000, or a $0.02 per share, for the same quarter last year. Royalty revenue and marketing fund revenue increased for the third quarter 2023 compared to third quarter 2022. Franchise fee revenue and License fee and other income decreased in the third quarter ended August 31, 2023 compared to same quarter 2022.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2023, revenues were $2,547,000 and net income was $330,000, or $0.05 per share, versus revenues of $2,445,000 and net income of $321,000, or $0.04 per share for the same period in 2022.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended August 31, 2023, were $718,000, versus $653,000, in 2022. The change in operating expenses for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in marketing fund expenses of $58,000, an increase in professional fees of $5,000, an increase in payroll and payroll related expense of $8,000 and an increase in travel of $2,000, offset by a decrease in franchise development expense of $8,000. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended August 31, 2023 were $2,107,000 versus $1,996,000 for August 31, 2022 with an increase in marketing expenses of $62,000, payroll and payroll related expenses of $22,000, professional fees increased $20,000, an increase in travel expense of $3,000, annual meeting expenses increased $5,000 and general expenses increased $11,000 for nine months, offset by a decrease in franchise development expense of $12,000 in 2023 versus same period 2022.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at .

(TABLE FOLLOWS)