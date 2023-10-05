PMI Rate Pro Revamps Branding, Hires Strategic Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry experts Garrett Hartzog, Allen Pollack join PMI Rate Pro as strategic advisors

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PMI Rate Pro is proud to announce that it is refreshing its brand and strengthening its team as it continues to evolve into a cutting-edge technology company that is hyper-focused on the private mortgage insurance space.PMI Rate Pro's pricing engine, MIEngine, is the core of the platform that enables Lenders and Loan Origination Software providers to quickly obtain quotes from all six MI providers. With one single API integration to MIEngine, LOS providers can easily provide quoting, ordering, and even Risk Allocation to their mortgage lending customers. PMI Rate Pro's MIQuote is a web portal that interfaces with MIEngine, providing Lenders the ability to begin quoting and ordering within 24 hours without the heavy lift of integrating an API.As part of the brand refresh PMI Rate Pro is introducing a new logo – but it's not just about appearances. Behind the scenes, they are focused on providing solutions to industry challenges, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and enabling efficient execution for MI companies and lenders alike. These efficiencies will translate into savings and a better borrower experience as affordability becomes an increasing issue in the mortgage industry.“In the beginning, it was just about making things easier for loan officers,” said Nomi Smith, the founder and CEO of PMI Rate Pro.“As we continued on this journey, it became increasingly clear that the mortgage industry needed more than just a way to compare MI quotes. From risk allocation, to an API-based pricing engine, we continue to look for ways to create value not only for our lender customers, but also for our valued MI business partners.”As part of this push, PMI Rate Pro is excited to announce the addition of two strategic advisors: Garrett Hartzog and Allen Pollack.Garrett Hartzog brings with him nearly two decades of mortgage insurance experience, having worked for PMI Mortgage Insurance and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, as well as Bank of America, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency.“When I came across PMI Rate Pro and discovered that they had implemented a risk allocation model, I knew that this was something that the industry desperately needed,” said Hartzog.“So many smaller lenders are focused only on price, while larger lenders are keenly aware of the importance of counterparty diversification. PMI Rate Pro democratizes the idea of counterparty diversification in a way that is as unobtrusive as it is clever.”Allen Pollack also joins the team, bringing with him over two decades of experience in developing next-generation software platforms and systems. Allen has scaled startups into top mortgage technology service providers and has been the recipient of several industry awards."In PMI Rate Pro, I see a company that is full of potential," said Pollack. "While it started with the great idea of bringing together MI quotes, it's clear that PMI Rate Pro can be an innovative leader within the industry as we embrace the digital revolution reshaping the mortgage experience. I'm excited to help support PMI Rate Pro's continued growth.”Smith added,“I'm so excited to have both Garrett and Allen as part of the team. They both bring backgrounds and skill sets, and I believe their desire to join us is not only a reflection of what we have created, but what we have the potential to create together.”####About PMI Rate Pro: PMI Rate Pro is a cutting-edge technology company hyper-focused on PMI. Our Pricing Engine delivers prices from all 6 MI providers across 5 standard insurance products, all with a single click of a button. The quotes can be displayed in order by best price, or in order based on our risk allocation algorithm. PMI Rate Pro has two products: MIQuote – Web application that quotes PMI and MIPrice- an API product that is a pricing engine. For more information on PMI Rate Pro, please visit our website or follow on LinkedIn .

