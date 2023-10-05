Lockrx Announces Partnership With Revian

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revian and LOCKrx Scalp Health Duo (LRXW900)

LOCKrx by Smart Solutions RX, Inc. Announces Exciting Collaboration with Revian, Inc. for Innovations in Hair Regeneration

GLEN MILLS, PA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LOCKrx , a leading authority in advanced hair health solutions, is excited to announce its collaboration with Revian, a pioneering company specializing in medical LED technology, to revolutionize the field of drug-free hair restoration.The collaboration between LOCKrx and Revian brings together two cutting-edge companies that share a common goal: providing individuals with effective, innovative, and safe solutions to combat hair loss. LOCKrx, with its expertise in the development of comprehensive hair regenerative therapies, seamlessly aligns with Revian's groundbreaking light technology.LOCKrx offers a range of customized hair regenerative solutions through a strong commitment to helping individuals regain their self-confidence and achieve optimal hair restoration. This commitment to scientific advancement in the field aligns perfectly with REVIAN's mission to utilize advanced light therapy for patient compliant hair loss treatment.Revian's proprietary LED light technology has been clinically proven to stimulate hair growth and mitigate hair loss caused by a variety of factors. Their FDA-cleared and patented medical device delivers specific wavelengths of light to the scalp, stimulating hair follicles and triggering the body's natural regrowth processes.LOCKrx will incorporate the Revian Red Hair Growth System into their comprehensive hair regenerative programs, including its revolutionary nutraceutical line for healthy hair support as well as its topical support programs for optimal patient outcomes. Clients will additionally benefit from the synergistic effects, promoting faster and more effective hair regrowth."We are thrilled to partner with Revian in our continuous quest to provide state-of-the-art, multi-tiered solutions to individuals struggling with hair loss," said Cynthia Rager, President at LOCKrx. "LOCKrx Hair Support ingestible and topical solutions will help optimize the results in Revian's innovative light technology, and our latest partnership complements our commitment to offering cutting-edge options for our customers and their patients.""We are pleased to bring Revian to LOCKrx.” added John Oakley, CEO of Revian.“Revian's proven augmentative ability within multimodal therapeutic regimens will benefit patients who take advantage of these new combinations.”This announcement underscores LOCKrx's dedication to advancing the field of hair health and signifies the company's commitment to offering accessible, safe, and effective hair restoration solutions. By incorporating Revian, LOCKrx aims to transform the lives of those experiencing hair loss by combining their expertise and innovative technologies.For more information about LOCKrx and Revian, please visit .About LOCKrx:LOCKrx by Smart Solutions RX, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced hair restoration solutions, collectively offering long-term successful innovations toward the advancement and treatment of hair loss. Both minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies include ingestible, topical, and surgical solutions to physicians. With a commitment to innovation and research, LOCKrx is dedicated to transforming the field of hair restoration.About REVIAN:Revian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. Their FDA-cleared and patented devices utilize specific wavelengths of light to stimulate hair growth and mitigate hair loss, utilizing the most advanced light science and clinically proven technology, all managed through an intuitive mobile application and convenient home-based treatment protocol. For more information, visit .Media Contact:Cynthia RagerLOCKrx by Smart Solutions RX, Inc.President of LOCKrxPresident & COO of SmartGraft239-451-5650Revian, Inc.John Oakley919-939-7715

