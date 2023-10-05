Navy Veteran Owned Really Designs Issues Tshirt To Raise Funds For Army Veteran After Heart Attack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Limited edition Tshirt

Army Veteran Mark Dudek

- Ginger N David, Owner, Really DesignsSTILLWATER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Oklahoma based Really Designs recently unveiled their "Warrior" t-shirt to raise money for OIF veteran Mark Dudek. Dudek, who served in the Army, recently survived a massive heart attack and is in recovery after a triple bypass.The t-shirt features a rotated flag design with a heart and the word "Mark" in tribute.The t-shirt will be used to raise funds to help Mark's hospital bills as he recovers with his family. Mark deployed to Iraq for his Army service and once leaving the military, founded CSD Hardscapes, providing high end outdoor hardscapes for homeowners and helping them raise the value of their homes. Mark is an original member of the Vetpreneur Tribe Facebook Group and is the author of a hardscaping Ebook.Buy the t-shirt here:#military, #veteran, #medical, #heartattack, #army

Rob Garcia

Shift Magazine

+1 619-316-1856

