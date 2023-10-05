Desert Star Institute For Family Planning Hosts Inaugural Gala Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Desert Star Institute for Family Planning, Inc.

Raises Nearly $40,000 to Support Reproductive Justice in Arizona

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Desert Star Institute for Family Planning celebrated a momentous occasion on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, by hosting its First Annual Cocktail Gala and Fundraiser, themed "Reproductive Justice is for Everybody: Leaning Into Our Power to Resist." This gala aimed to honor the organization's outstanding achievements related to abortion rights and reproductive justice in Arizona's communities. The event at The Camby Hotel drew a diverse crowd of supporters, community partners, and esteemed guests, making it a resounding success and raising $39,555, bringing Desert Star Institute for Family Planning closer to its $50,000 fundraising goal.The funds raised at this event will be instrumental in furthering Desert Star Institute for Family Planning's mission to provide education and support to individuals seeking clarity on abortion and reproductive rights and access to vital services. By bridging the knowledge gap and breaking down barriers, Desert Star Institute for Family Planning strives to empower all community members to make informed choices about their reproductive health.Notable among the attendees was Renee Bracey Sherman, founder and Co-Executive Director of WeTestify, who served as the featured speaker. Her inspiring words underscored the importance of reproductive rights and justice for all. Dr. DeShawn Taylor, a respected OB/GYN practitioner in the Phoenix area and the visionary founder of Desert Star Institute for Family Planning, delivered a compelling address on her journey and the critical role Desert Star Institute for Family Planning plays in advocating for underserved Black and brown communities. "We envision a world where access to the full range of reproductive health care is available to people who can become pregnant regardless of circumstance or zip code. Desert Star Institute for Family Planning centers Black and Indigenous people of color in our mission to create equitable access to reproductive health care."Dr. Taylor's passion for reproductive health education and accessible healthcare led her to establish Desert Star Family Planning, a for-profit organization dedicated to removing the stigma associated with reproductive health. Her team of dedicated professionals is committed to providing patient-centered, well-woman, family planning, gender-affirming, and sexual health care services while fostering lasting relationships with patients.In a groundbreaking announcement during the gala, Dr. DeShawn Taylor and the Desert Star Institute for Family Planning Board of Directors revealed their acquisition of Desert Star Family Planning, Dr. Taylor's private practice. This acquisition signifies a pivotal moment for Desert Star Institute for Family Planning and the community it serves. Desert Star Institute for Family Planning, a tax-exempt 501c3 non-profit organization, will continue to be a robust resource for all, with an invigorated focus on empowering Black and brown communities and underserved populations. With the integration of clinical services previously offered by Desert Star Family Planning, Desert Star Institute for Family Planning is poised to become a comprehensive "one-stop shop" for gynecology and family planning services, including medical and surgical abortion and gender-affirming care, alongside educational training and community programs aimed at ensuring equitable access to essential healthcare services."This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey toward achieving reproductive justice and equity," said Dr. DeShawn Taylor. "We are dedicated to serving our community comprehensively, removing barriers, and providing a safe space where everyone can access the care and information they need."For more information about Desert Star Institute for Family Planning and its mission, please visit .About Desert Star Institute for Family Planning:The mission of the Desert Star Institute for Family Planning is to create equitable access to reproductive health care for womb-bearing people while centering on Black and Indigenous people of color.

