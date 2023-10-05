Hotels: Cleveland Among Priciest Cities In The U.S. For Hotel Stays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland is the 4th most expensive city in the United States for hotel accommodation, according to a new survey by Cheaphotels .

The survey compared hotel rates across 50 US destinations during October 2023 – the month when hotel prices in most American cities tend to be at their highest. Only centrally-located hotels with a 3-star rating or more were considered for the survey.

With an average rate of $303 for the most affordable double room, Boston emerged as the most expensive city in the country.



Completing the podium are New York City and Austin, with rates of $288 and $257, respectively. Cleveland followed on as the 4th priciest city with an average rate of $234 for the least expensive room. In Ohio's 2nd biggest city, hotel rates are up by 25% compared to 2022.

Rates are significantly more affordable in Ohio's state capital, Columbus, where you can find a room from $142 per night. Cincinnati, the third Ohioan city considered by the survey,

ranks as the 12th most expensive city in the USA at $194 per night.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive city destinations in the U.S. for hotel stays. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room

(in a centrally-located hotel with at least 3 stars) for the period October 1-31, 2023.

Boston $303New York City $288Austin $257Cleveland $234Albuquerque $233Nashville $216Sacramento $212Detroit $205Raleigh $205Denver $198

