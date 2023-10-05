Matthew Savage Named General Manager Of Aeronet Savannah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aeronet's newest station brings in experienced leader.

PORT WENTWORTH, GEORGIA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Aeronet Worldwide has hired Matthew Savage as the first General Manager for its brand-new Savannah, Georgia station. The nearly 180,000 square foot facility opened last month .Mr. Savage comes to Aeronet with a wealth of experience, industry knowledge, and education. Most recently, he served as Director of Logistics and Warehousing for Keter's North America business, and was responsible for the import of goods from Israel and the United Kingdom, which totaled $650 million in annual sales.Prior to his time at Keter, Mr. Savage served as General Manager for many notable companies in the industry, including DHL Supply Chain, SUPERVALU, Owens & Minor, and Winn-Dixie. He gained valuable experience overseeing significant operating budgets, managing large teams, as well as managing large distribution centers.Mr. Savage obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Alabama, a Master of Business Administration from Jacksonville University, and also a Certificate in Logistics and Supply Chain from the University of North Florida.He is tasked with helping build logistics operations around one of the largest ports in the U.S. Earlier this year, the company's Atlanta station experienced a massive upgrade . The establishment of Aeronet Savannah represents the next step to solidifying Aeronet's presence in the state of Georgia and in the Southeast.About Aeronet Worldwide:Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet for more information.

Kevin Mautino

Aeronet Worldwide

+1 949-474-3000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram