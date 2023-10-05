The Voice Electronics Launches In Retail - Gander Group And ITV Studios Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Voice - We Have a Winner

- Lucie StoffersIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gander Group , a leading innovator in product development, merchandising, and marketing programs for casino and retail channels, proudly announces its partnership with ITV Studios , creator, producer, and distributor of leading global TV programs. Through this strategic collaboration, Gander Group will launch its highly anticipated line of electronics, inspired by ITV Studios' hit talent competition TV show The Voice, into retail stores across the United States.This partnership between Gander Group and ITV Studios represents a strategic move to expand the reach of "The Voice" electronics into new retail spaces. ITV Studios, known for its highly engaged global brands, aligns perfectly with Gander Group's mission to make innovative technology and brands consumers love, accessible to all.The Voice brand electronics draw inspiration from the Emmy-award-winning talent competition series, which has captured the hearts of millions with its celebration of music and undiscovered talent. By launching a range of music electronics under this iconic name, Gander Group aims to elevate the audio experience of music enthusiasts, performers, and everyday consumers alike.“We are thrilled to partner with ITV Studios in creating many exclusive products that continue to build loyalty and drive brand recognition," said Gander Group CEO Josh Blake. "With this collaboration, we look forward to bringing The Voice electronics into the lives of music lovers and tech enthusiasts, redefining how they engage with their favorite tunes."Lucie Stoffers, Head of Brand Licensing, ITV Studios adds:“We are very excited to partner with Gander Group to bring this unique range of The Voice electronics to the market and let fans of The Voice engage with the brand in their daily lives.”As part of the initial launch, The Voice electronics line will feature:1. APPLAUSE Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Speaker2. LEGEND Portable Bluetooth Speaker3. BUDS Wireless Earbuds4. HOLLYWOOD Over-ear Wireless Headphones5. WIRED Earbuds with Microphone6. WIRELESS Bluetooth Stereo Earbuds7. LIVE Wireless Earbuds with Power Display8. STAGE Wireless Earbuds with LED lights9. TALENT Portable Bluetooth SpeakerThe Voice products will be available at CVS stores, Kohl's, and many other retailers across the USA this fall, and online at TheVoiceStore , Amazon, and Walmart.About Gander Group: Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos and retailers across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. To learn more about Gander Group and its offerings, please visit GanderGroup or follow us on social media @GanderGroup.About ITV Studios: ITV Studios is a creator, producer, and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can't get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in, we are More Than TV. Its Brand & Licensing department is responsible for all global commercial activities, including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming, and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio, including scripted and non-scripted content, game shows, and kids' titles, which offers a wide range of commercial opportunities. Brands include The Voice, Hell's Kitchen, Love Island, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, The Chase, Coronation Street, Schitt's Creek, The Last Unicorn, Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, The Prisoner, and more.About The Voice: The Voice tasks four of the country's top recording artists to select some of the nation's most promising unknown vocalists to coach. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Playoffs, culminating in the Live Performance Shows with real-time audience vote. In the end, one artist is named The Voice and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract. The Voice Season 24 is airing this fall on NBC.The Voice is the most successful format brand in the non-scripted global marketplace with over 150 adaptations worldwide. In addition to the original format, there are now six separate active spin-offs: The Voice Kids, The Voice Teens, The Voice Senior, The Voice All Stars, The Voice Generations and The Voice Rap. International distribution and brand licensing is handled by ITV Studios.

