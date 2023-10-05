Association Of Related Churches Southern Africa Shares Insights Into Recent ARC Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ARC (Association of Related Churches) of Southern Africa recently hosted a successful Conference 2023 at Christian Family Church in Johannesburg.

The event, held on September 6 and 7 in South Africa, hosted more than 600 people for two days of worship, speakers, and plenty of opportunities to meet new people in ministry and learn from them.

The ARC Conference was held at Christian Family Church, an ARC church located in Johannesburg. Paul and Marinette van Coller from Hope Church served as the hosts of the event.

The goal of the ARC Conference was to bring together pastors, leaders, and future church planters from ARC churches affiliated with the organization as well as those that are not. The hope was that these people would build relationships with one another and receive the necessary resources so they could help their local church thrive.

The keynote speaker for the ARC Conference 2023 was Pastor Layne Schranz from Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. He led a session titled "Church Growing Principles" on the first day of the conference, as well as one titled "Building Volunteer Teams (Dream Team)" on the second day.

Pastor Cheslyn Hemsley from His Church in Durban, South Africa, also shared a session at the ARC Conference, while Tauren Wells from Church of Whitestone -- a new church launching with the help of ARC (Association of Related Churches) in Austin, Texas, in January 2024 -- performed.

Other special guests included Chris and Phindi Mathebula from Hope Restoration Ministries ; Rhys and Emma Acton from Hillsong, South Africa; Donavan Cassell from Imagine Church; Dino and Kelly Cicatello from View Church Tygerberg Hills in Cape Town, South Africa; Madz Deyzel from EDIFY in Johannesburg, South Africa; Craig Johnson from Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas; Nate Puccini from Substance Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Corey Williams from Hope City Church in Savannah, Georgia.

Each day of the conference began with registration and coffee, followed by worship and morning sessions. There were also multiple Breakaway Sessions scheduled for both Wednesday and Thursday of the conference, as well as organized afternoon sessions.

The Breakaway Sessions were a particularly great opportunity for attendees to learn more from experienced ARC church pastors and leaders. They were smaller, practical teaching sessions during which attendees had the opportunity to ask questions about different areas of ministry.

Some of the topics included leadership lessons, creating a dynamic Sunday/weekend experience, worship team essentials, church growth principles, building an effective women's ministry centered in your church, youth and young adult ministry and executive pastors best practices.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different backgrounds, networks and denominations who strategically resource church pastors and planters to help them reach people with the message of Jesus.

Its motto is that no one should do ministry alone, and the ARC Conference 2023 is just one way it lives up to that motto.

For more information on ARC (Association of Related Churches) Southern Africa, please visit co/.

